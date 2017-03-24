Crispus Attucks prepares for 3A state title game

shares
Crispus Attucks Tigers Jamal Harris (5) pulls in a rebound between Derrick Briscoe (11),left, and Warren Williams (0) during Crispus Attucks Tigers practice Tuesday, March 21, 2017, afternoon at Crispus Attucks High School. The Tigers are preparing for the 3A Indiana State finals game against the Twin Lakes Indians.
Crispus Attucks Tigers Dayon Coe (21),left, Zac Townsend (33) and Derrick Briscoe (11),right, hang our below the jerseys of the 1959 Attucks team following their practice Tuesday, March 21, 2017, afternoon at Crispus Attucks High School. The Tigers are preparing for the 3A Indiana State finals game against the Twin Lakes Indians.
Crispus Attucks Tigers Zac Owens (12) and Crispus Attucks Tigers Teyon Scanlan (2) try to make their coach Chris Hawkins crack a smile while he is being interviewed by local media following their practice Tuesday, March 21, 2017, afternoon at Crispus Attucks High School. The Tigers are preparing for the 3A Indiana State finals game against the Twin Lakes Indians.
