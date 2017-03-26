Crispus Attucks wins first state title since 1959

INDIANAPOLIS – It was historic, and it was dramatic. For the first time since 1959, Crispus Attucks are state champions.

A last-second shot by Jamal Harris secured the Class 3A title for the Tigers, who knocked off Twin Lakes, 73-71, in front of a raucous Bankers Life Fieldhouse crowd that included a number of iconic Attucks Hall of Famers.

As Harris’ shot went through the basket, Oscar Robertson, sitting on the other side of the court, celebrated onto the floor. A standing O from the Big O.

Twin Lakes had one last chance with :0.9 seconds left on the clock, but couldn’t get a shot off.

This story will be updated.

CRISPUS ATTUCKS 73, TWIN LAKES 71



Twin Lakes 19 17 25 10 — 71

Crispus Attucks 25 14 18 16 — 73

TWIN LAKES (25-4) — Kris Goodlow 5-8 2-3 12, Justin Crabb 3-5 0-0 7, Bryce Bennington 12-18 4-8 32, Matt Conrad 3-6 0-0 8, Blake Bennington 3-13 4-6 10, Michaiah Glavin 0-0 2-2 2. Totals: 26-50 12-19 71.

CRISPUS ATTUCKS (25-4) — Teyon Scanlan 9-11 2-2 24, Alex Cooley 3-8 2-2 11, Jamal Harris 2-4 0-0 4, Derrick Briscoe 1-2 0-0 2, Nike Sibande 7-12 5-5 23, Warren Williams 1-1 0-2 2, Micah Poole 0-2 0-0 0, Zac Owens 2-6 1-2 5, Jaiquan Edwards 1-2 0-1 2. Totals: 26-48 10-14 73.

3-point goals: Twin Lakes 7-15 (Br. Bennington 4, Conrad 2, Crabb); Crispus Attucks 11-18 (Sibande 4, Scanlan 4, Cooley 3).