Basketball

Crispus Attucks wins first state title since 1959

Crispus Attucks Tigers Nike Sibande (22) steals the ball from Twin Lakes Indians Justin Crabb (11) in the first half of their IHSAA 3A Boys Basketball State Finals game Saturday, March 25, 2017, evening at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

INDIANAPOLIS – It was historic, and it was dramatic. For the first time since 1959, Crispus Attucks are state champions.

A last-second shot by Jamal Harris secured the Class 3A title for the Tigers, who knocked off Twin Lakes, 73-71, in front of a raucous Bankers Life Fieldhouse crowd that included a number of iconic Attucks Hall of Famers.

As Harris’ shot went through the basket, Oscar Robertson, sitting on the other side of the court, celebrated onto the floor. A standing O from the Big O.

Twin Lakes had one last chance with :0.9 seconds left on the clock, but couldn’t get a shot off.

This story will be updated. 

CRISPUS ATTUCKS 73, TWIN LAKES 71

Twin Lakes         19  17  25  10  —  71

Crispus Attucks  25   14  18  16  — 73

TWIN LAKES (25-4) — Kris Goodlow 5-8 2-3 12, Justin Crabb 3-5 0-0 7, Bryce Bennington 12-18 4-8 32, Matt Conrad 3-6 0-0 8, Blake Bennington 3-13 4-6 10, Michaiah Glavin 0-0 2-2 2. Totals: 26-50 12-19 71.

CRISPUS ATTUCKS (25-4) — Teyon Scanlan 9-11 2-2 24, Alex Cooley 3-8 2-2 11, Jamal Harris 2-4 0-0 4, Derrick Briscoe 1-2 0-0 2, Nike Sibande 7-12 5-5 23, Warren Williams 1-1 0-2 2, Micah Poole 0-2 0-0 0, Zac Owens 2-6 1-2 5, Jaiquan Edwards 1-2 0-1 2. Totals: 26-48 10-14 73.

3-point goals: Twin Lakes 7-15 (Br. Bennington 4, Conrad 2, Crabb); Crispus Attucks 11-18 (Sibande 4, Scanlan 4, Cooley 3).

