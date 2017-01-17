Crivitz, Niagara victorious | Girls Rdp

WABENO – The Crivitz girls basketball team defeated Laona/Wabeno 43-26 in a non-conference game Monday night.

Chloe Gwiszynski led Crivitz, scoring 14 points. Sianna Guns and Emalee Johnsen each recorded 10 points.

Crivitz…27 16 – 43

Laona/Wabeno…14 12 – 26

CRIVITZ – Leslie 2, Oyer 2, Guns 10, Koswecki 1, Johnsen 10, Gwiszynski 14, Long 4.

LAONA/WABENO – Cleerman 5, Ashbeck 2, Hooper 1, Tinsman 9, Chritstianson 2, Johnson 7.

Niagara 48,

Florence 20

FLORENCE – Niagara came away with the non-conference win.

Cassandra Gill led the way with 15 points, while Sarah Nawn had 12 points from four 3-pointers.

Maddie West added seven points for Niagara.

Niagara…20 28 – 48

Florence…13 7 – 20

NIAGARA – Oratch 4, Racine 4, Nawn 12, Tushoski 4, West 7, Gill 15, Maki 2. 3-pt: Nawn 4. FT: 2-4. F: 13.

FLORENCE – Winney 4, Burkart 4, Je. Springer 5, Jo. Springer 2, Larson 2, Selden 2, Steber 1. 3-pt: Winney 1, Je. Springer 1. FT: 4-12. F: 13.