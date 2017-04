CRIVITZ – The Crivitz baseball team scored seven runs on five hits while drawing 13 walks to beat Stephenson 7-5 in a nonconference matchup on Monday.

Brandon Larue started the game for the Wolverines and allowed three runs, none earned, over five innings of work while striking out eight.

Crivitz was led at the plate by Aaron Tormey who went 2-for-3 with a RBI and a run scored.

Jakob Voss drew four walks while driving in a run and scoring another for the Wolverines.