Crockett’s 24 pushes East over West | Boys Rdp

GREEN BAY – Zack Crockett scored 24 points in leading the Green Bay East boys basketball team to a 64-45 win at rival Green Bay West on Saturday night.

Jermyle Brantley added 12 points and King Green added 10 points for the Red Devils, who improved to 5-6 in the Bay Conference, in a tie for fourth place (5-14 overall).

Freeman Jackson scored 12 points and Marc Graham had nine to lead West (1-18, 0-11).

G.B. East…32 32 – 64

G.B. West…24 21 – 45

GREEN BAY EAST – Crockett 24, Farrell 3, Kemp 7, Green 10, Brantley 12, Zeigert 1, Koltz 7. 3-pt: Farrell 1, Green 2, Brantley 1. FT: 22-31. F: 24.

GREEN BAY WEST – Hanks 5, Dudley 6, Kirk 2, Graham 9, Konkel 1, Franklin 2, Jackson 12, King 8. 3-pt: Jackson 3. FT: 14-31. F: 27.

Late Friday

Algoma 62, Chilton 37

ALGOMA – Booker Prokash poured in 16 points as the Wolves pulled away for a non-conference win.

Chilton…17 20 – 37

Algoma…23 39 – 62

CHILTON – Criter 7, Broeckel 4, Schmitz 5, Meuer 7, Bowe 3, Merwin 3, Weber 6, Moehn 2. 3-pt: Schmitz 1, Bowe 1, Merwin 1. FT: 6-10. F: 17.

ALGOMA – Dean 8, Wery 9, Wahlers 4, Prokash 16, Hannah 5, Stengel 5, Wallace 8, Grovogal 7. 3-pt: Wery 2, Stengel 1, Grovogal 1. FT: 16-27. F: 13.