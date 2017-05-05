Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber returns home to thank his high school football coach

Kyle Schwarber came to prominence as a frequent depositor of long, long home runs for the Chicago Cubs. During a recent road trip to play the Cincinnati Reds, Schwarber took a slight detour to visit his high school coach to give thanks. There was just one trick: It wasn’t his high school baseball coach.

Instead, Schwarber went out of his way to pay homage to his high school football coach, former Middletown turned Fairfield High coach Jason Krause, who he claims has made a major impact in his career, never more than when he helped talk him through Schwarber’s lengthy rehab from an early season knee injury.

“When I got hurt, I knew it was going to be a really long road back,” Schwarber said in the interview. “The one person I wanted to talk with was my high school coach, Jason Krause. … Those first six weeks weren’t fun. It was really important to get those checkups (from Krause) about ‘How are you doing’ mentally, not just physically.”

According to the Dayton Daily News, Schwarber visited with Krause while in Cincinnati to play the Reds. The meeting was sponsored by Sheraton, which used their meeting as part of a new advertising campaign.

The budding Cubs left fielder, who recently became the fastest Cub to reach 20 career home runs, has previously met with students at his alma mater, speaking to a large group of Middletown Middies in late November after the Cubs’ World Series title.

“He stays in touch with all of us,” Krause said in the Sheraton interview. “He comes back into town and we all get back together still. He doesn’t have to do that. He’s a busy guy, and the fact that he does that makes us really proud of him and the man he is, not just on the field, but off the field as well.”