Cullen gets milestone win for Kimberly

KIMBERLY – Troy Cullen picked up his 300th career coaching victory Friday as Kimberly beat Neenah 55-39 in a Fox Valley Association girls’ basketball game.

Morgan Torzala scored 16 points to lead the Papermakers.

“Our defense was sound and we made clutch shots when we needed to,” said Cullen, whose coaching record is 300-88. “We did a great job getting second-chance opportunities.”

Amanda Argall paced Neenah with 13 points.

Neenah … …19 20 — 39 Kimberly … …32 23 — 55

Neenah: Rudolph 6, Sukanen 2, Argall 13, Obry 2, Lee 8, Dietzen 8. Totals 16 4-10 39. Three-pointers: Argall 2, Dietzen. Fouls: 13.

Kimberly: Hampton 9, Smith 10, Evers 2, Torzala 16, Lamirande 3, Dechant 6, Kroner 6, A. Sikora 3. Totals 21 9-15 55. Three-pointers: Torzala 2, Lamirande, Sikora. Fouls: 16.

Fond du Lac 69, Kaukauna 38

At Kaukauna, the Cardinals outscored the Ghosts 35-20 in the first half to cruise to the win.

“Their defensive pressure caused quite a few turnovers,” Kaukauna coach Jim Viotto said. “We just kind of struggled against their pressure.”

Ally Gietzel led Fond du Lac with 24 points.

Lydia Albrecht paced Kaukauna with 13 points.

Fond du Lac … …35 34 — 69 Kaukauna … …20 18 — 38

Fond du Lac: Wonser 6, Gietzel 24, Wendels 9, Paulson 6, Templer 1, Tracy 7, Loewe 3, Dielle 13. Totals 25 15-30 69. Three-pointers: Wonser, Gietzel 2, Wendels. Fouls: 18.

Kaukauna: Nennig 3, Rodriquez 1, Albrecht 13, Brochtrup 5, Van Zeeland 4, Verhasselt 1, Mand 8, DeBruin 1, Engmann 2. Totals 13 8-20 38. Three-pointers: Albrecht 2, Brochtrup, Mand. Fouls: 22.

Bay Conference

Xavier 54, Menasha 52

At Appleton, the Hawks held on to a five-point lead in the second half to edge the Bluejays.

Rebekah Vande Hey led Xavier with 17 points, followed by Sarah Dombrowski with 16.

The Bluejays made 15-of-19 free throws, while the Hawks made 8-of-27 at the line.

Maddy Hoekstra paced Menasha with 12 points.

Menasha … …19 33 — 52 Xavier … …24 30 — 54

Menasha: Roen 10, Roesler 3, Anderson 6, Yost 11, Perez 8, Wussow 2, Hoekstra 12. Totals 18 15-19 52. Three-pointer: Roen. Fouls: 22.

Xavier: Freimuth 6, Vande Hey 17, Zubella 2, Engels 2, Parks 6, C. Dombrowski 1, S. Dombrowski 16, Weycker 4. Totals 21 8-27 54. Three-pointers: Vande Hey 2, S. Dombrowski 2. Fouls: 17.

Seymour 77, Green Bay West 26

At Green Bay, the Thunder outscored the Wildcats 49-9 in the first half to run away with the win.

Hailey Oskey led Seymour with 16 points, Brooke Veldt had 12 points for the Thunder (11-4, 6-1), while Raven VandenLangenberg and Jenna Krause each had 10.

Seymour finished with 10 3-pointers.

Antonia King paced Green Bay West with nine points.

Seymour … …49 28 — 77 Green Bay West … …9 17 — 26

Seymour: Oskey 16, Bluma 3, Seitz 8, VandenLangenberg 10, Moehring 7, Krause 10, Veldt 12, Heinke 4, Weyer 3, Johnson 4. Totals 30 7-9 77. Three-pointers: Oskey 2, Moehring 2, Krause, Veldt 4, Weyer. Fouls: 6.

Green Bay West: Koeller 4, King 9, Vertlaagh 6, Stascak 3, Allen 2, Cornelius 2. Totals 8 5-6 26. Three-pointers: Koeller, King, Vertlaagh 2, Stascak. Fouls: 11.

West De Pere 43, New London 26

At De Pere, Hannah Stefaniak scored 15 points and Liz Edinger added 12 to lead the Phantoms over the Bulldogs.

Leah Porath led New London with 17 points.

New London … …7 19 — 26 West De Pere … …19 24 — 43

New London: Christian 2, Halvorson 2, Rohan 2, Winkler 3, Porath 17. Totals 10 5-5 26. Three-pointer: Winkler. Fouls: 15.

West De Pere: Carriveau 5, Evans 9, Edinger 12, McNabb 2, Stefaniak 15. Totals 14 13-17 43. Three-pointers: Evans, Stefaniak. Fouls: 9.

CWC-8

Bonduel 62, Weyauwega-Fremont 35

At Weyauwega, the Bears outscored the Indians 32-13 in the second half to claim the win.

Four players scored in double digits for Bonduel, led by Emily Sorenson with 14 points.

Kiley Akey paced Weyauwega-Fremont with 16 points.

Bonduel … …30 32 — 62 Weyauwega-Fremont … …22 13 — 35

Bonduel: Collier 10, Sorenson 14, Reinke 10, Wudtke 4, Petcka 2, Pedersen 12, Guenther 2, Carpenter 7, LaBerge 1. Totals 24 11-21 62. Three-pointers: Reinke 2, Pedersen. Fouls: 16.

Weyauwega-Fremont: Folk 7, Wilson 2, Akey 16, Krause 8, Bleck 2. Totals 11 10-19 35. Three-pointers: Folk, Akey 2. Fouls: 14.

North Eastern

Oconto Falls 35, Clintonville 31

At Oconto Falls, Elly Arndt scored 10 points for the Truckers, who were outscored 10-6 in overtime in their loss to the Panthers.

Sadie Pankratz led Oconto Falls with 11 points.

Clintonville … …7 18 6 — 31 Oconto Falls … …9 16 10 — 35

Clintonville: Weatherwax 9, Arndt 10, Morse 8, Lorge 4. Totals 11 4-16 31. Three-pointers: Weatherwax, Arndt 3, Morse. Fouls: 26.

Oconto Falls: Keuken 4, Kratz 8, Donart 2, Pankratz 11, Allen 2, Krueger 8. Totals 10 15-33 35. Three-pointers: None. Fouls: 16.