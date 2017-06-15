Culver Academy (Ind.) ends season atop final Super 25 boys lacrosse rankings

The previous week saw the finishing touches placed on the 2017 boys high school lacrosse season as it relates to the USA Today High School Sports Super 25 rankings.

Culver Academy (Ind.) will finish the year as the No. 1 team in the Super 25, with its only loss coming at the hands of Haverford, a team the Eagles later beat in the Inter-Ac Invitational Lacrosse Championship.

Landon (Md.), The Hill Academy (Ont.), Brunswick School (Conn.) all keep their spots at No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4, respectively.

Speaking of champions, in the past week title winners were crowned in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York, where the remaining active teams in the Super 25 were still in play.

Those results means very little has changed since last week in what will be the final Super 25 of the season, as No. 5 Darien (Conn.), No. 8 Cold Spring Harbor (N.Y.) and No. 9 Delbarton (N.J.) each won their respective state championships and locked in their spots for the final ranking.

Further down the rankings, Conestoga – previously ranked No. 22 – fell in double overtime in the Pennsylvania state championships to Avon Grove in a 5-4 classic. The result brings the Red Devils into the mix at 24, while the Pioneers slide down to No. 25.

Ward Melville, the Class A champion in New York after an unthinkable late fourth-quarter rally, moves up slightly from No. 25 to No. 23.