Culver Academy (Ind.) vaults to the top of latest Super 25 boys lacrosse rankings

As the season begins to wind itself down, the Super 25 boys lacrosse rankings see some late movement at the top as some of the nation’s top teams continue to battle it out.

Culver Academy (Ind.), having lost earlier in the season to the Haverford School (Pa.) in double-overtime, exercised its demons last weekend by using three wins in five days to capture the coveted Inter-Ac Invitational Lacrosse Championship title. The run to the title included three wins over Philadelphia area powers, including a 9-5 win over Haverford in the championship matchup.

The revenge win, combined with one of the most impressive resumes in the country, pulls Culver up to the No. 1 spot. The Eagles own five Super 25 victories, including wins over No. 3 Hill Academy (Ont.) and No. 9 McDonogh (Md.).

The shuffle sees undefeated IAC champion Landon (Md.) move to No. 2, the Hill Academy at No. 3 and IMG Academy (Fla.) at No. 4.

While much of the top ten remains intact from last week, action in the elite MIAA A Conference in Maryland sees the McDonogh Eagles bounce back into the top ten, sitting at No. 9 after being ranked No. 11 last week. La Salle College High School (Pa.), having claimed two more titles in the past week, moves up to No. 7 from No. 8, and still undefeated Cold Spring Harbor (N.Y.) is No. 10 in this week’s rankings.

The coming week features a variety of games with Super 25 implications, including the MIAA A Conference championship Thursday night between No. 8 Calvert Hall and No. 9 McDonogh. And the GEICO High School Lacrosse Nationals in Washington D.C. could possibly setup some major Super 25 contests over Memorial Day weekend.