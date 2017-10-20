D.C.-area football game moved up to late afternoon after threat made against coach

An unspecified threat made against a Northern Virginia high school coach led to a shift in the game’s schedule, all aimed at accommodating security forces to ensure that everyone is safe.

As reported by InsideNoVa.com, the scheduled Friday football game between Potomac High School (Md.) and Freedom High School (Va.), both schools in the Washington D.C. suburbs, has been moved from 7 p.m. to 5 p.m. to ease the incorporation of additional security forces. That security detail is allegedly necessary because of threats made to a member of one of the two coaching staffs.

It was not disclosed which school’s coaching staff was targeted, but both schools agreed to the earlier start to ensure that there would be no question of availability for additional security, for coaches, student athletes and fans.

Per InsideNoVa, police reportedly have no reason to believe that the threat to the undisclosed coach is credible, but they are also not willing to risk the consequences if they’re wrong. As part of the heightened security regulations, no backpacks, book bags or bulky items will be allowed into the stadium either.

The game will still serve as Senior Night for Potomac, and assuming no incident unfolds, that’s what it will likely be remembered for.