Dabo Swinney is wearing an insanely orange sportscoat on Signing Day

Dabo Swinney was all smiles in an early morning interview on ESPNU.

And why wouldn’t he be? It’s been less than a month since Clemson won the national championship.

He’s also happy about a small but talented recruiting class and a new football complex that includes a slide. He saw that Google’s headquarters had a slide so he asked for one at Clemson.

He also is donning an insanely orange sportscoat.

“This what they gave me when I got the job,” Swinney said, laughing. “If you can’t wear this on signing day when are you going to wear it. Last year was the first year I wore it and we had a pretty good year so no sense in breaking the mojo.”

The facility includes a barbershop and bowling alley, among other amenities.