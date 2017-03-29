Guard Daejon Davis gets release from Washington, Mamoudou Diarra wants his too

Another member of Washington’s basketball recruiting class is back on the recruiting market.

Three days after his asking out of his letter of intent, top 50 guard Daejon Davis has been given his release, according to reports from ESPN and Scout.

ESPN 100 guard Daejon Davis tells ESPN he received his release from Washington this morning. No. 44 in 2017. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 28, 2017

The 6-3 Davis, ranked as the No. 3 combo guard by the 247Sports Composite, chose Washington over Gonzaga, Oregon, Arizona and Stanford in his final five. Oregon and Gonzaga seem to be potential landing spots. The signing period begins April 12.

Davis is a Seattle native from Garfield High, which lost to former Washington signee Michael Porter Jr. and Nathan Hale in the state 3A final. Porter committed to Missouri last week.

Mamoudou Diarra, a 6-9 forward from Putnam Science (Conn.), also has asked for his release, according to 247Sports and The Seattle Times. His release has not yet been granted, although the school has now granted releases for three of the five players in the recruiting class so Diarra’s should be forthcoming.

Jaylen Nowell, Davis’ teammate at Garfield, has not asked for his release, the lone member of the five-member recruiting class not to make that request. Blake Harris also has received his release and is said to be deciding between North Carolina State and Missouri.