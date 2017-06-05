With college announcement looming, Dakereon Joyner out to prove he's a worthy QB

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. — In many of the recruiting rankings, Dakereon Joyner is listed as an athlete rather than a quarterback despite his fast-improving dual-threat capabilities at the position.

Joyner, who showed enough promise at the position to earn an invite to Elite 11 Finals this past weekend at Redondo Union, said all the question marks surrounding his status as a quarterback only fuels his desire to get better.

“It makes you work harder,” Joyner, who was not among the 12 quarterbacks selected to attend The Opening, said. “I got my invite here and that shows I’m somewhat of a quarterback, but it gives people a lot of stuff to talk about. I don’t feed into it; I just ball and do me. I definitely a have a lot of growing to do in different aspects, but I’ll continue to grow, get better, and be the be the best I can be.”

The four-star recruit is well-aware of his strengths and weaknesses at the position and pinpointed how he’s using the Elite 11 experience to tighten up those facets of his game.

“I need to work on my trajectory and technique stuff,” Joyner said. “I’m pretty raw right now because I’ve never had a quarterback coach, but once I get that coaching I’ll be smooth.”

Joyner has the state of South Carolina sitting on pins and needles right now surrounding his recruitment.

His final two schools are South Carolina and North Carolina State, with a Father’s Day decision date set for June 18 to honor his late father.

Joyner said he does feel a little pressure as decision day gets closer, but it has nothing to do with tension coming from either fanbase.

“It puts some weight on my shoulders, but at the same time, the fans just let me do me,” he said. “They don’t pressure me at all; they respect my decision and respect my timing. They know that my decision date on June 18 is to honor my father, so they don’t rush me at all. I really do feel weird about the fact that they play each other the first game of the season next year.”

Joyner arrived at his final two after dropping Clemson from his list as the Tigers recruited him strictly as an athlete. The Gamecocks and the Wolfpack coaching staffs will not only afford him the opportunity to compete for the starting quarterback job, but were also the first two programs to show interest in him.

“Those were the two best schools that recruited me,” Joyner said. “N.C. State was the first school to ever recruit me my seventh grade year and South Carolina was the first to offer me my eighth grade year, so this goes way back. Both schools and fanbases have showed me love from day one.”

Joyner is very close to reciprocating the love shown to one of those two schools and the winner of the state border recruitment battle already knows the outcome.

“I’ve actually already committed somewhere,” Joyner said. “The coaching staff knows.”

Everyone else will have to wait until June 18.