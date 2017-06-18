Four-star recruit Dakereon Joyner picks South Carolina, honors father

Dakereon Joyner, a four star recruit from Fort Dorchester (North Charleston, S.C.), has decided to say at home for college, selecting South Carolina over North Carolina State during a ceremony Sunday at his school.

He plans to graduate high school early and enroll in December, he said.

The announcement makes Joyner’s silent commitment public. He told USA TODAY High School Sports earlier this month that the coaching staff at the school he selected already knew his intentions.

Joyner wanted to wait until Father’s Day to make his commitment to honor his father, Damond Alton Joyner, who died in 2009.

One more day pops 🙏🏾 I love you!! #June18th ✍🏾 pic.twitter.com/b8k5u2KJoJ — Kereon Joyner (@Cant_StopCinco) June 17, 2017

Former Wando and current South Carolina wideout OrTre Smith was at the announcement, giving many a clue as to where Joyner was headed.

Joyner had been recruited by a number of schools who saw his more as a multi-positional athlete and not a quarterback. He has heard the criticism and shrugs it off.

“I just ball and do me,” he told USA TODAY High School Sports at the Elite 11 Finals earlier this month. “I definitely a have a lot of growing to do in different aspects, but I’ll continue to grow, get better, and be the be the best I can be.

“I need to work on my trajectory and technique stuff,” Joyner said. “I’m pretty raw right now because I’ve never had a quarterback coach, but once I get that coaching I’ll be smooth.”