Dallas-area football teams, players take a knee during national anthem in protest

A number of Dallas-area varsity football teams took the field for the first time since last Sunday’s NFL anthem protests and took advantage of the opportunity to make their own statement of protest.

As reported by the Dallas Morning News, two full teams from the Dallas Independent School District took a knee during the national anthem before their Friday night football games while a number of players at other area high schools also either took a knee or linked arms in a statement of unity defending their right to protest.

Some Garland High players take a knee during National Anthem at Williams Stadium @SportsDayHS pic.twitter.com/jHIHW6QaAb — Derek Ray Johnson (@derekraydj) September 30, 2017

You can see a number of players for Garland High taking a knee during the national anthem before their game above.

The reactions came days after Dallas ISD athletic director Gil Garza said he hoped athletes would stand during the national anthem, but defended their right to do so if they chose.

While Dallas ISD schools Spruce and Lincoln stole the largest headlines for kneeling in unison at their games, the most striking image may have come from Arlington (Texas) Lamar High’s Bobby Brown and Lavonte Kemp, who took a kneel during the anthem before their game against Sam Houston (Texas).

Lamar’s Bobby Brown and Javonte Kemp kneel during the national anthem. @SportsDayHS #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/wIsjEaLuHp — Selby Lopez (@LopezSelby31) September 30, 2017

That’s Brown at front, holding his fist aloft. The defensive tackle is one of the top recruits in North Texas, a four-star prospect who is being recruited by many of the nation’s top programs including Alabama, Oklahoma, Florida State and home-state Texas.

There’s no early indication whether Brown’s stance will have any impact on his recruiting. Given the force of his stance, he may be strong enough in his conviction that he doesn’t care either way.