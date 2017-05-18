Dallas-area softball player Emily Galiano killed when run over by car leaving team dinner

A 14-year-old softball player at Forney (Texas) High School was tragically killed leaving a team dinner when she fell as a car reversed to leave the event and was run over.

As reported by Dallas-Fort Worth CW affiliate KDAF, Forney freshman Emily Galiano was pronounced dead Tuesday night shortly after she was airlifted to Baylor Medical Center in Dallas. The teen was run over by a teammate when a group of team members were piling into a Jeep. The driver began to move the car precisely as Galiano slipped and she was run over almost instantly.

Among the teammates Galiano leaves behind is her twin sister, Madison, who tweeted out a remembrance of her sister hours after her death. The two were said to be inseparable best friends, and even wore neighboring numbers on the softball diamond; Emily Galiano wore number 6 while Madison is number 5.

may 16, 2017 at 9:21pm i lost my bestfriend, sister, wombmate, teammate, etc, rest easy baby. everything i do is for you now 💓 i love you😭 pic.twitter.com/2Tx0zQlFez — madison galiano (@GalianoMadison) May 17, 2017

The entire town of Forney was quick to rally behind the Galiano family, with counselors available at the school throughout Wednesday and a candlelight vigil scheduled for Saturday. A previously scheduled game against Mansfield Lakeridge was understandably postponed.

Others were also quick to post their remembrances of Galiano to social media, often using the hashtag #prayersforemily

