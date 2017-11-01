VIDEO: Dallas-Forth Worth area football team runs onto field with each player carrying American flag

A Texas high school football team turned the tables on recent protests during the national anthem by displaying uniform patriotism from the very moment the team emerged from the tunnel.

As reported by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Sachse football team ran on to the field for its game against Rowlett with each player carrying an American flag.

When Sachse's football team ran onto the field, every single player had an American flag. @SachseStangs #America pic.twitter.com/j17IcOiCaR — Ted Madden (@tedmadden) October 28, 2017

Keep in mind, these weren’t miniature, fun size American flags, either. They were the real, full deal, as you can see in the video above.

There are still so many things to know. What motivated Sachse to run out carrying flags, weeks after Veterans Day? What would happened if one or more Sachse players refused to take part because of their own feelings about African-American inequality?

All of these are good questions. None are likely to be answered. What is clear is that the Sachse players and coaches were on the same page as they ran through their entry sign.