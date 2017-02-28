Dalton (Ga.) takes top spot in preseason Super 25 spring boys soccer rankings

Dalton (Ga.) will begin atop the preseason USA TODAY High School Sports/National Soccer Coaches Association of America Super 25 spring boys soccer rankings. The Catamounts are already off to a 5-0 record, including a 3-2 victory over No. 10 McIntosh (Peachtree City, Ga.).

Wando (Mount Pleasant, S.C.), who finished last season No. 5, comes in at No. 2, followed by Albermarle (Charlottesville, Va.), River Bluff (Lexington, S.C), and Chattahoochee (Johns Creek, Ga.).

South Carolina and Georgia dominate the rankings overall, with 10 of the 20 ranked teams coming from one of those two states. Fourteen states compete in spring soccer across the country.

Last season’s Super 25 champion, Oak Mountain (Birmingham, Ala.), starts the season No. 20. The Eagles have played to a 3-0-2 record in the early season.