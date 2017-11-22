Chicago high school hoops star Damari Hendrix injured in 2016 shooting returns to court

This year at the Thanksgiving table, Damari Hendrix will have something else to celebrate: the ability to play basketball.

No, Hendrix isn’t worried about results. Fifteen months after being shot while playing basketball at La Follette Park on Labor Day of 2016, Hendrix was back on the court for Foreman against Elmwood Park on Monday.

Hendrix’s return was nothing short of miraculous. As reported by Chicago ABC affiliate WLS, Hendrix’s mother was told her son had a 1 percent chance of survival after a bullet struck his head during the summer 2016 shooting.

Special start to the season tonight, covering the return of Foreman's Damari Hendrix. If you missed it earlier this month, here is his story. Hendrix was shot in the head last year. https://t.co/RbMFP42Fyz pic.twitter.com/8FPn5pM52T — Michael O'Brien (@michaelsobrien) November 20, 2017

Not only did Hendrix survive, but consistent and diligent rehab got Hendrix talking, then back up and walking, and finally running and shooting baskets.

He’s now regained enough basketball skill and athleticism to be part of the Foreman team.