Damion Lee makes plans to join Washington State football official

Damion Lee couldn’t help but celebrate his full-ride scholarship offer and eventual verbal commitment to the Washington State University football team in early October, but his coaches spoke some reality to him on multiple occasions.

History contains too many sad stories of recruits getting injured, struggling with grades or simply doing nothing wrong but having their scholarship taken away anyways.

After Wednesday morning, no one can threaten to take away Lee’s four-year Division I gridiron journey.

“It means a lot,” he said after signing his national letter of intent at his home Wednesday morning. “My coaches have been telling me that it’s not official until it’s on paper, so this really means a lot. It’s exciting, and it’s been a long time coming.”

It wasn’t until this past weekend that Lee first stepped foot on campus in Pullman, Wash., and he said he loved it. A glaring difference, though?

“It’s cold, really different from the desert, but I feel like I can make that adjustment,” he said.

He got a chance to meet with the coaching staff and spend time with a large portion of the returning defensive players who Lee will be spending a lot of time playing with as well as competing for playing time as a safety.

Lee will be a 19-hour car ride from home, but he said he’ll have at least one familiar face he’s competed with several times in Vista Murrieta linebacker and 100-meter sprinter Cole Dubots, whose 4×100 team (first place, 41.29) edged out Lee’s Palm Springs squad (eighth, 42.24) at the CIF Masters Meet in May. Dubots also finished third at the CIF state track and field meet in the 100 this past spring.

“I’m looking forward to life in college and just getting out of the valley, as most people say, and experiencing more things to come,” Lee said.

Pac-12 competition will certainly be a change from games in the valley for Lee, especially playing for a rising power in Washington State that won eight in-a-row at one point this past season. Still, Lee has some history on his side from past valley alums who have taken their football careers even beyond the college level.

Indio’s Oscar Lua, who attended USC, was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2007, and Palm Desert has seen two former stars, D.J. Alexander and James Dockery, headline at Oregon State before stints in the NFL. Alexander just capped off his 2016-17 season with a trip to the Pro Bowl.

Lee knows his next four years will be full of hard work, but it’s something he said Palm Springs coach Dan Murphy, as well as his family, have prepared him for. Continuing to prove himself while repping the Coachella Valley is all part of the fun.

“They told me just to enjoy it because once I get up there, it’s time to work,” he said. “It’s the real deal.”

READ MORE: Damion Lee No. 8 in the Elite 11

READ MORE: Kicking it old school as a three-sport athlete

READ MORE: Damion Lee verbally commits to Washington State

About Damion Lee



Senior offensive stats: 17 catches, 477 yards, 7 touchdowns

Senior defensive stats: 26 tackles, 2 interceptions, 1 interception for a touchdown

Achievements: Part of 2014 CIF champions team and 2015 DVL title winners

Accolades: Named to 2016 All-DVL first team and All-Desert Sun second team

Other sports: Also won a DVL title in basketball as a junior and qualified for the CIF Southern Section Masters Meet in track and field as a sprinter