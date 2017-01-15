Dan Finn Classic: No. 14 Patrick School ends St. Anthony's 41-game win streak

FINAL: No. 1 Patrick School 51, No. 4 St. Anthony 47. Celtics beat Friars for 1st time since 2007 #NJhoops #TPSvsSA https://t.co/1i0cU9T6hM — Jeremy Schneider (@J_Schneider) January 15, 2017

The Patrick School (Hillside, N.J.) snapped a 41-game winning streak by St. Anthony (Jersey City, N.J.) 51-47, in the Dan Finn Classic in Jersey City.

St. Anthony (9-1) went undefeated last season and had not lost since losing in the state Non-Public B final to Roselle Catholic in 2015.

Patrick School (8-2), ranked No. 14 in the Super 25, remained undefeated against New Jersey foes. The Celtics’ two losses were to No. 3 Memphis East and No. 6 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) at the City of Palms Classic in Florida.

It was the first time that the Patrick School beat St. Anthony since 2007.

Kentucky signee Nick Richards made a layup after getting a rebound to extend Patrick’s lead to 47-42 with 1:30 left. R.J. Cole answered with a three-pointer for St. Anthony to cut the advantage to 47-45 at 1:15.

The score stayed the same until Richards made two free throws with 11.7 left to push the lead back to four. Alexander Rice made two free throws for St. Anthony and the lead was back to two at 49-47.

After St. Anthony’s could not steal the inbounds pass, Jordan Walker was fouled and made both of his free throws for a 51-47 lead with 4.4 seconds left. Cole was fouled at the other end, but missed the front end of the one-and-one.

Both teams will play at the Spalding Hoophall Classic in Sprinfield, Mass., on Monday.