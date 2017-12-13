Miss. football star among nine charged in shooting

Nine people have been charged in Monday’s shooting at an apartment complex, including Hattiesburg (Miss.) High football standout 18-year-old D’Andre Humbles.

Humbles is charged with criminal street gang activity, conspiracy to commit a felony, shooting into an occupied dwelling and aggravated assault.

All nine suspects were booked into Forrest County Jail and are awaiting initial court appearances.

Humbles had over 1,000 yards receiving this year for Hattiesburg, which fell in the state title game to West Point. He is a three-star recruit according to 247Sports.

Information from the Hattiesburg (Miss.) American was used in this report