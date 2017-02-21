Why 6-8, 400-pound Daniel Faalele is the most intriguing recruit in 2018

Daniel Faalele has one thing you can’t teach: Size.

He is 6-8 and weighed in at 400 pounds on Sunday at Nike’s The Opening Regional in Orlando, and then showed his strength in a number of drills.

His journey has taken him from Australia to IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) — only about 10,000 miles. Faalele took part in a Michigan satellite camp in Melbourne last spring and nothing stays quiet in recruiting.

Without ever playing a high school football game, he has received 14 offers. The most recent came from Florida State after he attended junior day Saturday. He also has offers from LSU, Michigan, Miami, Virginia, Oregon and others.

His national profile also got raised with a lengthy ESPN feature last month.

ESPN national recruiting analyst Craig Haubert saw Faalele for the first time Sunday.

“I was talking to a coach and I look up across the field on the far side and there’s the mountain of a kid. He’s easy to pick him out and he doesn’t disappoint in terms of measurables,” Haubert said. “He could walk into a WWE locker room and not be out of place. He’s that physically impressive.

“Getting the chance to see him take some reps — and that’s a very small sample size — but you can see in that little bit why schools express interest and want to take a chance on a kid with no tangible game experience.”

Here is another clip of the massive Daniel Faalele from Sunday's ORL Opening. Good recovery from the inexperienced big man here-nice upside pic.twitter.com/rF2vyHH7RH — Craig Haubert (@CraigHaubert) February 21, 2017

One thing Haubert notes is that Faalele is “not a physical sideshow.”

“He moves really well,” he said. “Based on what you hear that he can do in the weight room, he has a frame to rework his body composition. You can’t teach 6-7, 375 and he’s probably more than that, but you also can’t teach athleticism. One one rep, the other kid started to drive him back and get into him, but he didn’t panic, slowed him down and was big enough and strong enough to stop him. If you can’t bend and aren’t flexible, being 6-7 can be a detriment as much as a positive.”

Habuert said Faalele still has a “newness” and it will take him some time to learn and get more accustomed to the football atmosphere.