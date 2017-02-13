Danielle Patterson repping New York at McDonald's All American Game

Danielle Patterson is from Brooklyn, so you know when she says something meant a lot to her, she means it.

Evidently receiving confirmation that she was a McDonald’s All American had a significant impact.

That feeling when you're named a McDonald's All-American!! 👏🏽Congrats to 2017 signee, Danielle Patterson! 👀 @d_patterson33 ☘️🏀 pic.twitter.com/u6dXiRa2Su — NOTRE DAME WBB (@ndwbb) January 16, 2017

But getting named to the team and then getting your hands on the honorary jersey are two different things.

Patterson had to wait a little bit longer after school was closed last week because of snow, but the McDonald’s Hometown Heroes presented by American Family Insurance arrived Monday at Mary Louis Academy in Queens to honor her.

“It was great just being in a room filled with my entire support system — teachers, teammates, coaches and family,” she said. “It shows the hard work has paid off, and I’m blessed and grateful.”

The 6-3 Patterson, a Notre Dame signee, is ranked as the No. 10 player in the Class of 2017 by espnW HoopGurlz and has signed with Notre Dame.

“When I first started playing basketball, the main thing was to get a college scholarship,” she said. “As I grew older, I realized that being a McDonald’s All American was something else that I could add to my list. I started working even harder.”

Patterson is the only player from New York on the McDonald’s roster. “I was surprised and shocked when I saw that, and still am,” she said.

“I’m looking to represent New York. We have a whole different style of play. If you come to New York, you can see how you play basketball is so different and that distinguishes it from other states. … I’m also representing my family and my school.”

With the McDonald’s game approaching, Patterson always is beginning to realize that her high school career is coming to an end.

“I try not think about it too much,” she said.” I’m just taking it one day at a time and enjoying journey and process. I try not to get too ahead of myself. Yes, it means it’s coming to an end, but it’s been a great ride and I’m looking forward to seeing how everything plays out.”