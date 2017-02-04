Former Ohio State commit has tattoo changed now that he signed with Kentucky

Quarterback Danny Clark committed to Ohio State as a freshman and along the way got a large “Block O’ tattoo on left arm.

Clark, from Archbishop Hoban (Akron), decommitted from the Buckeyes in late September following the addition of Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) QB Tate Martell to the class.

Clark would later commit to Kentucky. In his first interview as a Wildcat earlier this week, Clark said the tattoo was “not really a big deal. There’s like three other guys with schools on them.”

“I don’t have any thoughts of removing it,” he said, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader, “but if it becomes such a big deal for people, it can be covered up in an hour.”

Well, Clark must have spent that hour because he posted a photo on Instagram that the tattoo has been changed.

