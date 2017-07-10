Danny Shelton, DeForest Buckner named honorary captains for Polynesian Bowl

Cleveland Browns nose tackle Danny Shelton and San Francisco 49ers defensive line DeForest Buckner have been named honorary team captains for the 2018 Polynesian Bowl, organizers announced Monday.

Shelton, who is of Samoan ancestry, was drafted by the Browns in 2015 with the 12th overall pick out of the University of Washington. Bucker, who is also of Samoan ancestry, was drafted by the 49ers in 2016 with the seventh overall pick out of Oregon.

They will be joined by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett, Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and Baltimore Ravens running back Ronnie Stanley, who have all bee named ambassadors for the event.

Mariota and Stanley were honorary captains for the inaugural Polynesian Bowl in 2017.

“In less than a year, the Polynesian Bowl has become one of the nation’s premier high school football all-star games,” Mariota said in a news release. “I am honored to be part of this special celebration of culture and football.”

The game is scheduled for Jan. 20 at Aloha Stadium on O`ahu during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend. Former NFL coaches Dick Vermeil and Terry Donahue will serve as head coaches for the game, which features 100 top high school players, mainly of Polynesian descent.