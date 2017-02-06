Dansville boys basketball surging since 1-4 start

Carter Frantz didn’t want to walk off the court without another win.

As the Dansville junior stood at the free throw line in the waning seconds Friday night, he wanted to make sure to do his part to keep things rolling for the Aggies boys basketball team.

And he converted to help Dansville wrap up a big week that vaulted it into a second-place tie in the CMAC with Laingsburg.

“(Last) week was huge for us,” said Frantz of a week that featured victories over Class B Leslie, Class D state-ranked Fowler and Laingsburg.

“(Last) Monday Coach (Cole) Feldpausch reiterated it probably 100 times that this was probably one of the biggest weeks that Dansville basketball has ever had and he didn’t want to settle for 2-1. He didn’t want to settle for 0-3. He wanted all three of those wins and we all knew we could do it. I feel like we did it to the best of our ability.”

Those wins have been part of a surge for the Aggies, who have put things together since opening the season 1-4. Dansville has won eight of nine games since the start of January with the lone loss in that stretch being by two points to state-ranked and CMAC leader Pewamo-Westphalia.

“We’ve been playing well as of late,” Feldpausch said. “We’ve been playing better defense, but we still have some things to work on. We’re finding ways to win. We’re a young team, but it’s good to see us start to put it together a little bit here.”

Even amidst their 1-4 start, the Aggies (9-5) believed this success was a possibility for a young team led by talented 6-foot-9 sophomore Caleb Hodgson. Those early season losses included setbacks to P-W, Laingsburg and non-league opponents Williamston and Michigan Center in what was a challenging December stretch.

“We were frustrated and disappointed at the time, but we knew at the time looking at it that those are really good teams and great teams,” Feldpausch said. “We just had to keep battling and keep improving. I think we all understood that this is a process and we are young.”

And with plenty of progress made since, Dansville is thriving and trying to keep things going as it aims to finish the regular-season strong and make noise in the state tournament next month.

Frantz said just falling short against P-W last month has further added to the team’s mission to finish strong.

“Ever since then, we’ve just been talking,” Frantz said. “(It is we) lost by two points to P-W, how hard are you going to go in this next drill? I feel like we’re going to continue to go harder and harder. (We want to try to) win our district and hopefully make a good run this year.”

