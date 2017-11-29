Dante Stills, winner of #DreamFearlessly fan vote, receives Under Armour jersey

Fairmont (W. Va.) defensive tackle Dante Stills received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Wednesday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

Stills was one of two winners of the American Family Insurance #DreamFearlessly fan vote.

“It’s just a blessing,” Stills said of winning the fan vote. “It definitely means a lot that people wanted me in this game.”

Stills is the No. 1 player in West Virginia, according to ESPN. He committed to play for the Mountaineers, as well.

The Under Armour All America Game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

“I’m hoping to get a lot out of it,” Stills said of the game. “I’m the type of guy that wants to learn and get better, so I’ll be looking to gain a lot from all the coaches, players, and former players.”