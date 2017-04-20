Darien (Conn.) moves into top 10 of latest Super 25 boys lacrosse rankings

The newest edition of the Super 25 boys high school lacrosse rankings features a couple of new faces, but the majority of the top ten remains intact from a week prior as the Hill Academy (Ont.), Landon (Md.) and IMG Academy (Fla.) keep their grasp on the top three spots.

MORE: See the full Super 25 rankings

A byproduct of a key Maryland public-private crossover result last week, the shuffling brings St. Anthony’s (N.Y.) up to No. 9 from No. 10 and brings Connecticut perennial powerhouse Darien up to No. 10. The Blue Wave strengthened their schedule with one of the few Super 25 victories collected this past week.

Elsewhere, Maryland public school Severna Park jumps into the mix thanks to a 15-13 victory over crosstown rival Severn School, helping create a variety of changes in the Super 25. Avon Old Farms (Conn.), Bullis (Md.), La Salle College (Pa.), Malvern Prep (Pa.) and Cold Spring Harbor (N.Y.) all see a slight bump after the shakeout.

Further down the rankings, Lincoln Sudbury – a dominant presence on the Massachusetts public school scene – enters the rankings after a hard-nosed 10-9 win over Long Island power Ward Melville. The Warriors land at No. 25 this week.

Look for some important clashes in the coming week, including several key MIAA A Conference matchups. But no matchup standouts like the April 23 meeting in the Midwest between No. 1 Hill Academy (Ont.) and No. 4 Culver Academy (Ind.).