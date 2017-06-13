No. 1 point guard Darius Garland makes most of Italian adventure

Darius Garland was already considered among the top basketball players in the Class of 2018, ranked No. 6 overall and as the No. 1 point guard according to the 247Sports Composite.

His weekend performance in Treviso, Italy, during the adidas Eurocamp in front of NBA scouts, only furthered that standing.

The 6-1 Garland was the event’s leading scorer at 15.7 points over the three games for Team Path, and he only played about 20 minutes per game. He also shot 76 percent from the floor (19-for-25). PATH was one of two Under-18 teams U.S.-based teams taking part.

“I thought I played really well,” Garland, from Brentwood Academy in Tennessee, told USA TODAY High School Sports. “My teammates got me open shots and I knocked them down. We got out in transition and pushed the ball ahead and made plays for other teammates.”

Garland, who has offers from Duke, Indiana and Louisville among others, had 18 points to lead all scorers on the first day and was 7-for-7 shooting in the opener.

Team Path’s roster had several top 10 players from the Class of 2018, including Zion Williamson, Cam Reddish and Romeo Langford,

The trip to Europe followed Garland’s outstanding play during the Nike EYBL season. He averaged 16.8 points, 4.8 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game for Bradley Beal Elite (Mo.).

“Playing with a lot of big-time players for the first time is hard for some people because they do so much for their AAU team where they’re ‘the man’ for the team,” Garland said. “The Path group put all that aside and played together as one, and we all did what we needed to do to win games.

“It was a great experience going to Europe. It was our first time going out of the country for some of us. We made the best out of every moment starting from the long plane ride to the hot gym full of NBA scouts.”

Garland also said the team got the chance to experience some of the sights and culture in Italy.

“We saw a lot of places in such little time,” he said. “It was fun to go see the Coliseum, the Basilica of St. Mary in Venice, The Spanish Steps, and also the Vatican … It was a great experience all around from the culture perspective and on the court.”