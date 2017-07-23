No. 1 point guard Darius Garland names his top 6

Brentwood Academy senior basketball star Darius Garland released his top six college choices on Friday.

The nation’s No. 1 point guard according to both ESPN and 247Sports, Garland announced the news via Twitter, posting a graphic from his account to include the logos of Duke, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, UCLA and Vanderbilt.

A four-year starter and two-time Tennessean Player of the Year award recipient, Garland holds scholarship offers from virtually every Division I program in the country, including Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Kansas, Louisville, Missouri, Memphis, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Tennessee, USC, Virginia, Wake Forest and Xavier.

Garland, who recently led his AAU team Bradley Beal Elite to a 6-1 record at the Nike EYBL Finals at Peach Jam in Augusta, Ga., wasn’t offered by Kentucky until last Sunday.

For Brentwood Academy last season, the 6-foot-2 Garland averaged 23.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game, helping lead the Eagles to a 30-2 record and a third straight Division II-AA championship.

As a sophomore in 2015-16, Garland, a five-star prospect who has also claimed consecutive Division II-AA Mr. Basketball awards, averaged 18.6 points, 4.3 assists and 2.5 steals per game for the state champion Eagles.