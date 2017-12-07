Darius Garland, three others suspended after locker room incident

Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) suspended four varsity boys basketball players, including the team’s star, after a recent incident in a locker room that also caused the school to cancel a game last week.

The discipline comes as the private Williamson County school is reeling from sexual assault allegations levied in an August lawsuit.

It’s unclear exactly what took place.

“This is not hazing. BA always reviews and follows (Department of Children’s Services) and police reporting requirements. This incident did not warrant notification,” Brentwood Academy spokeswoman Susan Shafer said in an email Thursday.

The team is considered one of the best in the state, led by senior point guard, nationally touted prospect and Vanderbilt University commit Darius Garland.

Garland and three other students will not play when Brentwood Academy plays Battle Ground Academy on Saturday, said head coach Hubie Smith.

“We had a few guys that didn’t uphold the high expectations of Brentwood Academy, so they have been disciplined,” Smith said Thursday.

“We’re playing a game Saturday and we’ll have a handful of guys sitting out Saturday. They’ll be back next week.”

Smith said the players also were academically suspended. He also confirmed the incident caused Brentwood Academy to cancel its game last Friday night against Bartlett High School.

Andy Griffin, a referee supervisor for the Middle Tennessee Basketball Association who assigns Brentwood Academy home basketball games, told The Tennessean that he was not given a specific reason for the cancellation.

“I got a phone call from someone there and was told the game had been canceled and that they would explain the reason why later,” Griffin said. He has not yet been told a reason for canceling the game.

Parents of players contacted by the USA TODAY NETWORK – Tennessee declined to comment or denied having any knowledge of the incident.

“Major offenses,” including fighting, obscenity, profanity, vulgarity and gross disrespect, may lead to suspension or immediate dismissal, according to a recent copy of the school handbook.

“Any violation that occurs in the senior year, regardless of the time it occurs, must be reported to colleges by both the student and the counselor,” the handbook states.

In a statement late Wednesday, Shafer acknowledged an incident occurred but provided few other details.

“Last week, a number of students failed to meet the high expectations we have for them at Brentwood Academy. As a result, the students involved have been disciplined,” Shafer said.

“When the school became aware of an incident (last) Thursday evening, we immediately addressed the issue with students involved and their parents. While Brentwood Academy has been transparent about its disciplinary procedures with the students and parents involved, we are committed to protecting the privacy of our students and families.”

