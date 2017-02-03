Daughters of legendary Cowboys RBs Emmitt Smith, Tony Dorsett sign to play soccer at archrival colleges

30 years ago I signed with @UF, and today our daughter Rheagen is @TAMU bound… Congratulations, we are all proud of you! pic.twitter.com/5uUx9WPSQR — Emmitt Smith (@EmmittSmith22) February 1, 2017

Tony Dorsett and Emmitt Smith are both Hall of Fame running backs for the Dallas Cowboys. Both are Super Bowl champions, and were dominant in their pomp. Now their daughters, both high school seniors, are off to compete in a different sport at rival schools.

On Wednesday, Smith’s daughter, Rheagen Smith, signed a scholarship to play soccer for Texas A&M. Rheagan Smith starred for the Greenhill School in the Dallas suburb of Addison. Madison “Maddie” Dorsett, Tony Dorsett’s daughter, was a standout soccer player at Prestonwood Christian Academy and for the Dallas Texans, and signed to play college soccer for the Texas Longhorns.

In a bit of a twist, according to the Dallas Morning News the elder Smith was once sure that his daughter would also be a Longhorn, before she became acquainted with Aggieland and was hooked.

“I know how hard she’s worked,” Smith told the Morning News at his daughter’s signing ceremony. “Thirty years ago, I did it, and it’s kind of cool to see your child do what she loves and have a chance to continue that at the next level.”

Smith is a devoted fan father, who took time away from Super Bowl buildup to ensure he was at his daughter’s big day along with his wife and stepdaughter.

For Dorsett’s part, he was a proud papa on social media over his own daughter’s signing with the Longhorns, which the younger Dorsett depicted herself below:

So blessed to officially be apart of the Longhorn family @TexasSoccer !!Can't wait for the next chapter!🤘🏾🐂⚽️ pic.twitter.com/5SMV5zzVjH — Maddz (@MadisonDorsett3) February 1, 2017

And if there was any question that the younger Dorsett and Smiths knew exactly what the other was doing, Maddie was all too quick to fire off a celebratory tweet to her friend and newest rival.