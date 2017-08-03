Calvary Chapel (Las Vegas) hires disgraced former Baylor basketball coach Dave Bliss

Former Baylor basketball coach Dave Bliss has been hired as Calvary Chapel’s (Las Vegas) boys basketball coach and athletic director.

Bliss was the head coach at Baylor in 2003 before resigning following an NCAA investigation into the murder of player Patrick Dennehy by teammate Carlton Dotson.

The news of Bliss’ hiring was confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal by September Wilson, a teacher and coach at the school, who added that she’s “absolutely” comfortable with the move.

“There’s a great documentary he’s put out there on his testimony, and that is the one thing everybody needs to see right now. That he’s a man of Christ,” Wilson told the paper.

Bliss’ success on the sideline can’t be easily disputed. He won more than 500 games as a coach at Oklahoma, SMU, New Mexico and Baylor. Though his tenure in Waco was disastrous and tragic.

Beyond the murder of a player, it was also found that Bliss provided impermissible benefits to Dennehy and another player, and it was reported that the coach instructed his players to lie and say Dennehy was a drug dealer.

Baylor was hit with numerous penalties, and Bliss was given 10-year show-cause penalty after the investigation.

After leaving Baylor, Bliss had stints in the CBA, at a prep school in Dallas, and at Southwestern Christian University, a post which he resigned from in April following the release of a Showtime documentary about his time at Baylor.