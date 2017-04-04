David Espinoza's new book offers advice for parents of athletes

David Espinoza has been around sports most of his life, as a participant, fan, parent of athletes, and most recently a writer.

In his fifth book – “Parenting The Athlete” – the Salem-based author draws on his experiences with sports growing up poor in Dimmitt, Texas, dealing with coaches who were both encouraging and verbally abusive, and how it impacted his life and the role sports has played in it.

The book is geared toward parents of grade school, middle school and high school athletes, and how to support the child-athlete both with a time commitment and understanding that “the No. 1 reason why kids go out for sports is to have fun,” Espinoza writes.

The 15 chapters touch on a wide range of subjects from the importance of grade school days in athletics, is your child being coached by the right person, what to do when you don’t agree with the coach, can your child play college sports, academics and good sportsmanship.

A common theme Espinoza conveys is that parents need to listen to their children and embrace their passions about sports.

“Don’t live your dream through your child, instead, support his or her dream,” Espinoza writes.

That point certainly resonates with Celeste Guptill, who a recent book signing for “Parenting The Athlete” during a Salem Hoops Project clinic at McKay High School.

“That’s so important, said Guptill, who has nine children ages 1 to 18, with several of them involved in sports. “Stepping aside and letting them pursue what’s interesting to them, and then they drive themselves toward it.”

Espinoza moved with his family to Gervais as a junior in high school, where he excelled in basketball and football. While basketball was his favorite sport, he had the most potential in football and was an all-league kicker/punter.

Espinoza booted a 56-yard field goal for a minor league football team called the Salem Stars in 1986, and earned a roster spot on the Portland Breakers of the United States Football League. The USFL folded before he ever played in a game.

He began writing in high school, but initially kept that passion to himself.

“I never really told my friends because we were athletes,” said Espinoza, 58, who graduated from Gervais High School in 1978. “Back then it wasn’t really cool to be into writing and reading and all that.”

These days Espinoza has more time to devote to writing since retiring in 2013 after 31 years as a software engineer for the Oregon Department of Revenue.

His first book – “Noza: A True Basketball Story” – about his youngest son Matt, was published in 2008.

“I like to write a positive message in my books,” he said.

Espinoza has first-hand experience about raising athletic children, and much of it came as a single parent. His then-wife, Candi, died from brain cancer at the age of 32 in 1994 when Matt was 9, and oldest son Jake was 11.

One of his proudest moments came when Matt (Southwestern Oregon Community College) and Jake (Linn Benton CC) played against each other in a college basketball game.

There was a time when Espinoza made mistakes raising athletic boys that he acknowledges in the book, like emphasizing winning too much, rooting only for his boys instead of the entire team and believing they deserved more playing time.

“I was way too competitive and always wanted them to be the best at everything,” Espinoza writes. “I had no idea what I was doing or how I was embarrassing them at times.”

There are lessons to be learned by children and their parents in athletics.

Espinoza, who encourages parents to take an active role in their children’s athletic endeavors, does not claim to have all the answers. There’s a been there, done that theme resonating throughout his book.

“I really want parents to take what I’ve experienced and turn it into something positive with their children as far as growth and good sportsmanship,” he said.

ghorowitz@StatesmanJournal.com, or Twitter.com/ghorowitz

DAVID ESPINOZA

Age: 58

Occupation: Salem-based author

Book titles: “Noza: A True Basketball Success Story”; The Professor – Grayson Boucher Plus More NW Sports Stories”; “Poor Kid, Wealthy Kid”; “Poor Kid, Wealthy Kid II”; “Parenting The Athlete”

Book orders: DavidEspi.com; Amazon.com, barnesandnoble.com and available at Rainbow West Books in Salem and Eugene