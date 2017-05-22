La. football coach fired for banning Alabama coaches from campus still looking for job

Former Parkway football coach David Feaster, one of the winningest coaches in the state, is still job hunting but hopes to coach again this fall.

Feaster was relieved of his coaching duties in February by Parkway principal Waylon Bates for what was termed “insubordination” by Feaster. He was 59-17 during his six seasons at the school, including a sterling 11-2 mark last season when his team lost only to LHSAA Class 5A champ Landry-Walker and Division I champ Evangel. His only losing record at Parkway came in 2014 when the Panthers were forced to forfeit five games due to using an ineligible player.

“There’s nothing to report at this time. I’m still wide open,” Feaster told The Times. “I don’t know what the future holds. I’ve made some calls and there have been some people call on my behalf.”

Feaster ran successful programs at Many (1996-2003), Minden (2004-07) and Leesville (2009-10), compiling a 110-58 record along the way, prior to coming to Parkway. His overall record in 18 years is 168-66, according to published reports.

He ran afoul of his administration for reiterating on a radio interview that Alabama football recruiters were not welcome at Parkway primarily due to their recruiting of former Panther’s quarterback Brandon Harris, who recently transferred from LSU to North Carolina.

Feaster, who will teach at Parkway until the end of the school year, said he has been encouraged by current and former players, along with some parents.

“It’s made me feel like I need to continue coaching for as long as I can,” he said. “That’s been one positive through all this mess. They’re kinda hard to find right now. It’s been rough for us.”

Feaster actually retired from the Louisiana school system when he left Minden in 2007 for a brief stint in Sabine, Texas.

“When I came back to Leesville I was in the retiree-hire program. At that time, you could retire and come back in,” he said. “You can’t do that any longer. I was grandfathered in which means I can work in Louisiana as long as I want to. I can switch jobs and it doesn’t limit me at all.”

Feaster attended Mamou High School where he was the quarterback for a team coached by his father. He graduated from Louisiana Tech but did not play football. He began his coaching career in 1981 as an assistant coach for Ronnie Chaumont at Jennings High.