David Hines new AIA executive director

David Hines is the new executive director of the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

Hines, currently serving as assistant executive director, will replace Harold Slemmer, who is retiring June 30. Hines was chosen by a unanimous vote of the AIA’s executive board.

Hines has had two stints with the AIA and was the longtime athletic director at Mesa Mountain View. He also was a track, cross country and football coach in Mesa Public Schools.

The other two finalists were Anna Battle, Tempe Union assistant superintendent for district operations, and Mike Sivertson, coordinator of athletics and business operations at Peoria Unified School District.

