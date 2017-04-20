UCLA starts Class of 2018 with four-star guard David Singleton

Coming off the No. 2 recruiting class in the Class of 2017, UCLA landed its first commitment for the Class of 2018 in shooting guard David Singleton, he announced.
Singleton, a 6-4 four-star prospect, is ranked among the top 10 players at his position in the class.
He helped lead Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, Calif.) to a CIF Open Division championship and a No. 6 final rankings in the Super 25.
Singelton chose UCLA over Gonzaga, UNLV, Arizona among others. His Twitter feed indicated an in-home visit from Gonzaga on Monday night.