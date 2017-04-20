UCLA starts Class of 2018 with four-star guard David Singleton

Coming off the No. 2 recruiting class in the Class of 2017, UCLA landed its first commitment for the Class of 2018 in shooting guard David Singleton, he announced.

I'm blessed that I've made my decision to commit to UCLA💙💛🐻. pic.twitter.com/ljfdtBbXeY — David Singleton III (@DavidGBuckets) April 20, 2017

Singleton, a 6-4 four-star prospect, is ranked among the top 10 players at his position in the class.

He helped lead Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, Calif.) to a CIF Open Division championship and a No. 6 final rankings in the Super 25.

Singelton chose UCLA over Gonzaga, UNLV, Arizona among others. His Twitter feed indicated an in-home visit from Gonzaga on Monday night.