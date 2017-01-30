Top-ranked QB Davis Mills will have to wait to get to Stanford

Davis Mills starting playing football when he was in sixth grade, and it didn’t take long to determine that he had a knack for passing the ball. After performances at youth camps, he hired a private quarterback coach, and the push was on to become an elite recruit.

Mills has worked on his technique with hours of footwork drills and three- and five-step drops, but with college on the horizon, he wanted to continue to develop another skill that might be harder to teach.

Mills, ranked as the nation’s No. 1 quarterback recruit, was nominated for a program that instructs students in Gwinnett County (Ga.) on leadership skills and then has them share those skills with their fellow students.

“I really wanted to grow into my role as one of the main team leaders,” he said. “Being chosen for the leadership class really helped in guiding my team, but it was more than sports. It was about school and life and being a successful person and motivating others.”

Mills threw for more than 2,700 yards with 34 touchdowns and just one interception in 271 attempts in leading Greater Atlanta Christian to the Georgia AAA title game last fall. After injuring a knee in August, Mills was projected to miss as much as three months. A month later, he was back on the field.

Mills took a blow to the knee in the state final and opted not to play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl as a precaution.

Mills will have to wait to show his skills, grit and leadership at the college level. Mills is committed to Stanford, which does not accept early enrollees so he won’t arrive on campus until the summer.

Of the top 10 pro-style quarterback recruits in the class of 2017, Mills is one of five who is not already on a college campus. Of the top 10 dual-threat quarterbacks, only three are not enrolled early. The reasons vary: some high schools won’t allow it, and some players decide it’s better to finish high school on the traditional timetable.

Michigan quarterback commit Dylan McCaffrey said he and his family decided for him not to enroll early after a “long talk.”

“We were willing to and decided not to,” he said. “We talked with coach Harbaugh and coach (Jedd Fisch, the former Michigan quarterbacks coach who is now UCLA offensive coordinator) and they said to do what we thought was right and that I should get bigger, faster and stronger and they were looking forward to having me.”

Alabama and LSU each has two highly touted quarterbacks in their class. Alabama has No. 1 dual-threat quarterback Tua Tagovailoa from Saint Louis (Honolulu) and Mac Jones, the No. 12 pro-style QB from the Bolles School (Jacksonville). Tagovailoa is on campus; Jones is not. Both, of course, could end up sitting for a few years behind Jalen Hurts, who started as a freshman. LSU has a pair of four-stars in No. 6 pro-style passer Myles Brennan from St. Stanislaus (Bay City, Miss.) and Lowell Narcisse, the No. 9 dual-threat QB from Saint James (La.). Brennan is not on campus because his high school does not allow early graduation; Narcisse is already in Baton Rouge.

Asked if Tagovailoa’s early arrival gives him an advantage, Jones said, “Not too much. It’s good he’s there early. Tua is a great kid and I’m looking forward to competing with him. …

“I knew going into my decision that Jalen was going to be the guy. I’m sticking with my decision. … I’m looking forward to having him as my mentor for the first couple of years. I’m looking forward to competing and putting my head down and getting to work.”

For Mills, the choice was no choice because of Stanford rules. Senior Ryan Burns’ decision to return to the Cardinal for a fifth year rather than transfer bolsters the depth chart. Keller Chryst, who replaced Burns midway through the season, has a knee injury and likely won’t be ready until the summer. K.J. Costello would have been the only healthy QB on campus this spring had Burns not decided to return. Costello, the No. 3 pro-style quarterback in the Class of 2016, was faced with the same situation a year ago when he was unable to enroll early.

With National Signing Day on Wednesday, Stanford has commitments from the top pro-style quarterback in Mills, the top tight end in Colby Parkinson and the two top offensive tackles in Foster Sarell and Walker Little.

“In terms of competing for a starting job, it’s definitely a disadvantage of not being able to go early and learn the system and get comfortable,” said Barton Simmons, the national recruiting director for 247Sports. “But for Davis, as physically competent and capable as he is, there’s a couple of guys there already that will have a say in who the starting quarterback is.

“In terms of jelling with the other players and learning the system, it’s a tough task to come in the summer. But the track record that Stanford has with producing and developing quarterback will make up for the extra semester at another place. Davis comes in about as polished and sharp as it gets. He’s ahead of the curve from even the elite guys.”

That polish comes in part from years of working with Tony Ballard, one of the top quarterback coaches in the country and one of the first to provide instruction in Georgia. Among Ballard’s other clients are Chase Brice from Grayson (Loganville), who is signing with Georgia; Trevor Lawrence from Cartersville, the No. 1 overall recruit in the Class of 2018; and Harrison Bailey, an up-and-coming star in the Class of 2020.

“Davis has something you can’t teach,” Ballard said. “He’s so calm and even-keel. He’s not too up or too down, just a straight-line kid. … He’s also as fundamentally sound as you can find. A lot of kids don’t have his ability to recognize coverages fast. There is not much in high school football that he hasn’t seen or doesn’t know how to beat. His biggest attribute is anticipation – he can throw into small windows and throw guys open.”

Evidence of just how calm he is: In a state quarterfinal against Liberty County (Hinesville), Mills drove his team down the field in the final minutes to set up tying field goal and force overtime. First play of his team’s possession in OT: 20-yard touchdown pass. First play of his team’s possession in the second OT: 20-yard touchdown pass. And in the third OT? The winner on a 23-yard pass.

“He’s a great player,” said Liberty County safety Richard LeCounte III, a Georgia commit who is among the best defensive backs in the nation. “He’s real cool, calm and collected. He didn’t get rattled easily. We were bringing the pressure on him a lot and he handled it well. You can’t ask for more from your quarterback.”

Mills’ version of the end of the game? “Throughout the overtimes, we just go out there and try to win the game. Just like any other game: Do whatever you can to get it done. The coach made good play calls and I went through my progressions. All the linemen and receivers did a good job. It’s my job to get the ball to the playmakers.”

Sounds like a leader.