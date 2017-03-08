Davis takes over Hug girls basketball program

Hug has a new girls basketball coach, intent on teaching fundamentals.

Al Davis has taken over the Hawks program after Ryan Gardner resigned at the end of the season.

Davis, 72, coached the girls basketball teams at Traner Middle School for four seasons, then was the girls freshman coach for most of those same girls at Hug this past season, guiding them to a 10-6 record.

He had no aspirations of being the varsity coach, but was open to the idea after the Hug administration approached him about it a few weeks ago.

“I’m really, really looking forward to it,” Davis said of taking over the varsity. “I can’t tell you how much I’m looking forward to it.”

Davis said he has many of the Hug girls playing basketball at open gyms. Being retired gives him more time to work with the girls.

Davis coached youth basketball in Burbank, Calif., for 20 years and is in the Burbank Hall of Fame.

“The kids at Hug need someone who will spend a lot of time teaching them fundamentals, layups, putbacks and passing,” Davis said.

He hopes to bring back the fun for the players.

“I really enjoyed the Hug freshmen team,” he said. I’m not talking about wins and losses,I just want them to have more fun. I want them to feel better about themselves and to get better at the fundamentals.”

Davis’ daughter, Laura Davis, played catcher on the Wooster state champion softball teams in the early 2000s.

Gardner coached at Hug for the past three seasons.