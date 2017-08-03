Davis (Utah) opens season atop Super 25 fall girls soccer rankings

Davis (Kaysville, Utah) opens the season atop the USA TODAY Sports/United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) Super 25 Preseason Fall Girls Soccer Rankings.

The two-time defending Super 25 champs have won three consecutive state titles and 44 games in a row.

Glastonbury (Conn.), who has won 60 straight games, opens at No. 2, followed by Indiana state champs Penn (Mishawaka, Ind). Northern Highlands (Allendale, N.J.) and Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) round out the top five.

Whitman-Hanson Regional (Mass.) comes in at No. 6, followed by Canon-McMillian (Canonsburg, Pa.), Central Catholic (Lawrence, Mass.), Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio), and Arlington (LaGrangeville, N.Y.).

Tennessee state champs Clarksville start the second ten, followed by Hunterdon Central Regional (Flemington, N.J.), Hingham (Mass.), Montgomery (Santa Rosa, Calif.), and Massapequa (N.Y.).

Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) is No. 16, with five-time defending Nevada state champs Arbor View No. 17. McDonogh (Owings Mills, Md.), Archbishop Alter (Kettering, Ohio), and Somers (N.Y.) round out the top 20.

The final five teams are Centennial (Circle Pines, Minn.), Natick (Mass.), Neshaminy (Langhorne, Pa.), Sacred Heart (Louisville), and Camas (Wash.)

Rank School Prev. W-L-T 1 Davis (Kaysville, Utah) 1 20-0-0 2 Glastonbury (Glastonbury, Conn.) 2 20-0-0 3 Penn (Mishawaka, Ind.) 3 23-0-1 4 Northern Highlands (Allendale, N.J.) 24 22-1-1 5 Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) 6 13-2-3 6 Whitman-Hanson Regional (Whitman, Mass.) 18 20-2-1 7 Canon-McMillian (Canonsburg, Pa.) 11 22-1-1 8 Central Catholic (Lawrence, Mass.) 7 23-0-0 9 Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio) 8 17-0-1 10 Arlington (LaGrangeville, N.Y.) 10 17-2-0 11 Clarksville (Clarksville, Tenn.) 9 22-3-1 12 Hunterdon Central Regional (Flemington, N.J.) 5 22-0-1 13 Hingham (Hingham, Mass.) 12 21-0-3 14 Montgomery (Santa Rosa, Calif.) 14 21-1-0 15 Massapequa (Massapequa, N.Y.) 19 18-1-1 16 Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) 19 17-1-2 17 Arbor View (Las Vegas, Nev.) 22 20-1-2 18 McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.) NR 12-3-3 19 Archbishop Alter (Kettering, Ohio) NR 22-2-2 20 Somers (Somers, N.Y.) NR 12-1-1 21 Centennial (Circle Pines, Minn.) 17 16-0-3 22 Natick (Natick, Mass.) NR 22-3-0 23 Neshaminy (Langhorne, Pa.) NR 20-2-1 24 Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.) NR 15-4-1 25 Camas (Camas, Wash.) 13 21-0-1

*Record shown is the team’s final 2016 record.