Day before NCAA berth, Northwestern football lands two big recruits on the trail

Huge day for Northwestern recruiting:

Superback Brian Kaiser (https://t.co/I7ZtZNf1Pa)

AND DE Devin O'Rourke https://t.co/4E46OglJxq — Inside NU (@insidenu) March 10, 2017

Sunday was a huge day for Northwestern University’s athletics department, with the Wildcats finally (finally!) earning an elusive first bid to the NCAA Tournament. While that Sunday night announcement was a stirring statement about where Northwestern’s athletics stand currently, a pair of commitments two days earlier may set the football program up for a successful future.

On Friday, the Wildcats received a commitment from four star Lincoln Way East (Ill.) defensive end Devin O’Rourke and from three-star New Trier (Ill.) tight end Brian Kaiser as the school’s Class of 2018 begins to take shape. O’Rourke chose the Wildcats ahead of scholarship offers from nearly the entire Big Ten, while Kaiser was being heavily recruited by Vanderbilt, Duke and Iowa State in addition to Northwestern (apparently he has pretty strong grades). The addition of the two top in-state recruits are the fifth and sixth pledges in the program’s Class of 2018.

O’Rourke is a particularly seismic recruit, as he represents the first four-star pledge in the class. At 6-foot-6 and 240 pounds, there’s little question that O’Rourke has the physical gifts to make an impact in Evanston shortly after arriving. On the other side of the ball, Kaiser will help provide a depth at a position of need for the Wildcats.

For the time being, Wildcats fans can celebrate everything that’s currently going on with their program, on the court and in the field in years to come.