Days after graduation, basketball player arrested in connection with multiple sexual assaults

On Thursday evening, the San Antonio Police Department announced that officers arrested 18-year-old Anton Jamail Harris in connection with multiple sexual assaults that had residents in the Medical Center area on edge for months.

In a press conference, SAPD Chief William McManus said that they were able to identify Harris through DNA left at the scene of each crime.

A spokesperson for the Northside Independent School District confirmed Friday that Harris graduated from Marshall (Texas) this week, where he played on the basketball team. Police had reportedly been investigating him since June 2015.

The San Antonio Police Department also said Friday that Harris has been charged in connection with four sexual assaults, and is being held on $600,000 bond.

He is facing multiple charges of aggravated sexual assault, a charge of aggravated robbery and a charge of attempted sexual assault. Other charges could follow, as police believe more victims are out there.

McManus said that there is no one else that SAPD is looking for in connection with the sexual assault cases.

“We believe we have the right person,” he said.

Police obtained DNA evidence that incriminated Harris from a “drink that he had discarded.”

McManus described how Harris would allegedly profile women that he looked for in the Medical Center area, usually women in their 20s. He went on to say that the SAPD investigation found that Harris would pretend to be jogging and would follow them, and that the suspect would use a knife or gun in some cases of sexual assault.

In some cases, McManus said Harris would force his way into victims’ homes after following them.

Watch the full press conference below: