Dayton earns a shot at third straight state championship

COOS BAY – The Pirates get a shot at more history.

Dayton High School’s girls basketball team put together a strong fourth quarter to beat Coquille 55-45 in Friday’s semifinal of the OSAA Class 3A state basketball tournament at Marshfield High School.

With the win, the No. 2 seeded Pirates (27-1) advance to Saturday’s 7 p.m. state championship game to play Blanchet.

“I would definitely say we’re confident, we’re not overlooking them whatsoever, but we’re going to have a game plan and go in and execute,” said junior Kalina Rojas, who scored 21 points and had six rebounds against Coquille.

Dayton started slow, well slow for them, against Coquille.

Against a stark red backdrop of Coquille fans, the Pirates trailed 26-24 at halftime and were down 37-36 late in the third quarter until Shawnie Spink hit two free throws to key a 10-0 Dayton run.

“I think we started to get confident,” said Spink, who scored 18 points. “We started off the first half a little scared because they have a huge student section, but once we came out in the second half and we knew we were in the game and once we started rolling there was nothing stopping us.”

Dayton will be playing for its third consecutive state championship.

The junior-heavy Pirates – there are nine on the team – have a lot of experience in the championship game environment and know what they’re doing.

“These girls have been winning tournament championships since they were in fourth, fifth grade,” Dayton coach Scott Spink said. “They know what it feels like and they’re going to be ready.

“To go for your third is an amazing thing, and we don’t take anything for granted.”