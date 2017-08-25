Dayton school district drops academic requirements down to 1.0 GPA

Academic requirements to compete in athletics just aren’t what they used to be. At least they aren’t in Ohio.

As reported by Cincinnati CBS affiliate WKRC, the Dayton Public Schools Board of Education voted to change academic requirements for student athletes on Wednesday night, reducing the required GPA for students to compete to just 1.0 out 4.0. That’s the equivalent of getting Ds in all classes and still being able to compete.

There are additional restrictions required with such a low GPA; per WKRC, students with a GPA between 1.0 and 1.99 have to enroll in each school’s Athletic Academic Intervention Program, all with the goal of proving that the athlete is making significant academic improvement.

Still, some are more concerned that the Dayton district’s GPA reduction is connection with a controversial case from just one year prior: the Dunbar football team allegedly threw the second half of a football game in order to intentionally miss the playoffs and avoid having to report an ineligible player who had failed to reach the 2.0 GPA threshold.

Such a move based off a single incident like that would be a dramatic shift for an entire school district, but the Dayton leaders insisted that was never the motivation behind the change.

“That’s what this plan is about,” Dayton Board of Education President Dr. Robert Walker told WKRC. “It’s ensuring that all of our students are excelling, especially those who are participating in extra-curricular activities.”

