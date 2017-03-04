Dayton storms back to go back to championship game

COOS BAY – With star player Zach Bernards constantly fighting nagging injuries this season, Dayton High School’s boys basketball team has needed other players to step up at key times this season.

Friday afternoon was the time for junior guard Tanner Lewis.

With Dayton clinging to a 47-45 lead early in the fourth quarter, Lewis hit a 3-pointer to spark a 10-0 run – including seven points by Lewis – and finished with 30 points as Dayton beat Cascade Christian 72-62 in the semifinals of the OSAA Class 3A state tournament.

“When you come down here and you play three games in a row, it’s not usually about how many points you can score, it’s usually about how well you play defense and how well you’re digging in,” Dayton coach Ron Hop said.

“Some big guys stepped up and played really good. Last night it was Bailey (West) and tonight it was Tanner. Obviously we’re going to get what we’re going to get from Zach. Whether it’s a groin, a hip, a thumb, it’s been something with him.”

No. 1 seed Dayton (25-1) advances to Saturday’s 9 p.m. state championship game and will play De La Salle North Catholic or Harrisburg.

This will be Dayton’s eighth state championship game appearance and first since 2015. The Pirates have won state championships in 2001, 2002, 2012 and 2015.

The Pirates have been the top ranked team all season and will be a distinct favorite in the state championship game, as they have been in each game this season.

“We got to win tomorrow to even get to .500,” in championship games, Hop said. “That’s how hard it is to get here and to win them because they’re hard.

“I don’t feel like we’re the favorites. I don’t feel like we’re going to come in here and strut around like the best team that’s ever come down the walk.”

Dayton 72, Cascade Christian 62

Cascade Christian: Joel McLemore 24, Dunn 12, Cochran 11, Reece 8, H. Schaan 7, Alatorre, Crowl, K. Schaan, Collom, Agnifi, West. Totals 23 8-13 62.

Dayton: Tanner Lewis 30, Bernards 21, Flowers 11, Nowlin 5, West 3, Fergus 2, Rosas, deSmet, Findley, Brodeur, Morales, Capener. Totals 23 17-20 72.

CC 13 20 12 17-62

DAY 17 19 11 25-72

3-point goals: Cascade Christian 8 (McLemore 5, Reece 2, Cochran); Dayton 9 (Lewis 5, Bernards 2, Nowlin, West).