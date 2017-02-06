Dayton's Zach Bernards signs to play basketball at OIT

Mid-Valley Recruiting Database

Dayton senior Zach Bernards has signed a letter of intent to play basketball at Oregon Institute of Technology.

The 5-foot-11 guard was the co-Class 3A state player of the year as a junior after averaging 23 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.

Signings

Salem Academy senior Koby McCallum has signed a letter of intent to play football at Montana State-Northern.

The 5-11 senior was a second-team all-PacWest Conference selection as a senior at receiver and defensive back.

Soccer: South Salem senior Sam Sinks has committed to play soccer at Linfield.

The defender was a second-team all-Greater Valley Conference selection this season. He scored one goal and had three assists.

Soccer: Dayton senior Nancy Arroyo has signed a letter of intent to play at OIT.

Athletes of the week

The Salem Sports & Breakfast Club honored Dani Harley, Santos Cantu, Emma Turner, Matthew Jarding and Anna Despain at its weekly meeting on Feb. 3.

Harley, a senior wing for South Salem’s girls basketball team, is averaging 13 points per game and scored 19 points in a win against West Salem.

Cantu, a freshman on Sprague’s wrestling team, finished first at the Reser’s Tournament of Champions, eighth at the Sierra Nevada Classic and was 6-1 at the Oregon Wrestling Classic.

Turner, a junior on North Salem’s swimming team, was second in two individual events at a dual meet against McKay and since then improved her time in the 200 free by more than 15 seconds.

Jarding, a senior on McKay’s wrestling team, is 22-0 and has won two tournaments this season.

Despain, a junior on South Salem’s swimming team, has won all of her individual and relay events this season. She won the 100 fly and 100 breast against North Salem and the 50 free and 100 free against Forest Grove.

Award

Recently retired OSAA Executive Director Tom Welter has been selected to receive the National Federation of State High School Associations Citation.

He will be presented the award, along with 14 others during the NFHS Summer meeting July 1 in Providence, Rhode Island.

District swimming meets

Greater Valley Conference: Friday-Saturday at McMinnville Aquatic Center.

Mid-Willlamette: Friday-Saturday at Osborn Aquatic Center, Corvallis.

4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 3: Friday-Saturday at South Albany.

District wrestling meets

Mid-Willamette: Friday-Saturday at Corvallis.

4A Special District 2: Friday-Saturday at Philomath.

