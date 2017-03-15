De Anza League girls' basketball players honored in league awards

Both the Rancho Mirage and Coachella Valley girls’ basketball teams broke postseason droughts this season, tying for third in the De Anza League with 5-5 league marks.

For the Rattlers, it was the team’s first-ever playoffs journey, while the Arabs took their first team to the postseason since the 2012-13 season. Tuesday, two members of both teams were honored by the league with All-De Anza League first-team selections.

Rancho Mirage sophomore forward Jahnece Curtis, the youngest player named to the league’s first team, led the Rattlers in both points (11.7) and rebounds (6.3). Her teammate, senior guard Jodi Ingal, was also rewarded, finishing second on the team in points (8.9).

A pair of Coachella Valley senior guards also made the list in Iliana Corona and Vanessa Madera, helping the Arabs reach the second round of the CIF Southern Section playoffs, where they lost by one point 51-50 to Westridge. Desert Mirage senior center Genesis Garza and Desert Hot Springs senior forward Jazmyn McAfee were also named to the league’s first team.

All-De Anza League girls’ basketball team



FIRST TEAM

Rancho Mirage: Jahnece Curtis, Jodi Ingal

Coachella Valley: Iliana Corona, Vanessa Madera

Desert Mirage: Genesis Garza

Desert Hot Springs: Jazmyn McAfee

SECOND TEAM

Rancho Mirage: Phoenix Chirwa, Lix Rosin

Coachella Valley: Elisa Corona, Citlalli Ortiz

Desert Mirage: Erika Barrera

Desert Hot Springs: Isabel Lopez-Cortez

HONORABLE MENTION

Rancho Mirage: Jenna Murphy

Coachella Valley: Magali Barajas

Desert Mirage: Jasmine Gamboa

Desert Hot Springs: Charron Molette