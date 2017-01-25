De Pere, Bay Port keep pace in FRCC | Girls Rdp

GREEN BAY – Lizzie Miller scored 22 points as the De Pere girls basketball team kept pace in the Fox River Classic Conference with a 58-47 win at Green Bay Southwest on Tuesday.

Olivia DeCleene added 13 points and Liz Nies had 10 points for the Redbirds, who improved to 14-2 overall, 11-1 in the FRCC. De Pere and Bay Port are tied for first in the conference with six games to go, including a showdown between the teams in De Pere on Feb. 4.

Jaddan Simmons scored 21 points to lead Southwest (7-8, 4-7).

De Pere…32 26 – 58

G.B. Southwest…22 25 – 47

DE PERE – Schneider 4, Boyd 5, DeCleene 13, L. Miller 22, Kerkhoff 4, Nies 10. 3-pt: Boyd 1, DeCleene 1, L. Miller 3. FT: 21-28. F: 13.

GREEN BAY SOUTHWEST – Simmons 21, Thiel 7, Thomas 2, Seals 7, Lawler 1, Bouche 8. 3-pt: Simmons 2, Thiel 1, Seals 1. FT: 6-8. F: 19. Fouled out: Simmons.

Notre Dame 56, Manitowoc 23

GREEN BAY – The Tritons shut down the Ships in the first half of the Fox River Classic matchup, allowing no made field goals. Kaycee Gierczak scored a game-high 15 for Notre Dame (9-7, 6-6) while Maddie Reitz added 14.Manitowoc (4-11, 2-9) was led by Nicole Parrish, who scored 10.

Manitowoc…4 19 – 23

Notre Dame…23 33 – 56

MANITOWOC – Kliment 2, Parrish 10, Wrolson 2, Hecker 5, Hager 4. 3-pt: Hecker 1. FT: 8-10. F: 18.

NOTRE DAME – Laskowski 4, Reitz 14, Papacosta 3, Johnson 2, Gierczak 15, Opickka 5, Milton 5, Noble 3, Blindauer 5. 3-pt: Papacosta 1, Noble 1, Blindauer 1. FT: 17-21. F: 12.

Pulaski 43,

G.B. Preble 39

GREEN BAY – Emily Higgins scored 23 points as the Red Raiders held on to win the FRCC matchup.

Pulaski (7-7, 5-5) got eight more points from Madi Winter, including two 3-pointers.

Alysse Kott scored a team-high 14 points for the Hornets (3-13, 2-10), who shot an impressive 13-16 on free throws.

Pulaski…18 25 – 43

Green Bay Preble…12 27 – 39

PULASKI – Majewski 2, Winter 8, Splan 5, Hinderman 2, Ripley 3, Higgins 23. 3-pt: Winter 2, Higins 1. FT: 5-10. F: 16.

GREEN BAY PREBLE – Stahl 9, Anderson 2, Molling 2, Luther 8, Kott 14, Renard 4. 3-pt: none. FT: 13-16. F: 13.

Sheboygan North 61, Ashwaubenon 52

SHEBOYGAN – The Jaguars could not keep pace in the second half, falling on the road.

Autumn Schlader led Ashwaubenon (10-4, 7-3 FRCC), scoring 20 points, while Hayden Kupsh tallied eight and Peyton Wright scored seven.

The Jaguars held a one-point lead at halftime before being outscored 37-27 in the second-half.

Sheboygan North (12-4, 8-4) shot 17-of-24 from the free-throw line, while Ashwaubenon was 5-of-5.

Ashwaubenon…25 27 – 52

Sheboygan North…24 37 – 61

ASHWAUBENON – Schlader 20, Kupsh 8, Wright 7, Whiters 6, Servais 4, Koch 4, Rolling 3. 3-pt: Schlader 1, Kupsh 2, Wright 1, Whiters 2, Rolling 1. FT: 5-5. F: 19.

SHEBOYGAN NORTH – Platz 18, Dallmann 12, Gierach 9, Scharinger 8, Schmidt 6, Opie 5, Kertscher 3. 3-pt: Platz 6, Gierach 1, Scharinger 1, Schmidt 2. FT: 17-24. F: 12.

Bay Port 83,

Sheb. South 17

SUAMICO – Twelve Pirates scored and nine 3-pointers were made in the rout of the Redwings.

Meg Knutson scored 15 points, while Mady Draak had 11 points and six rebounds for Bay Port (13-3, 11-1 FRCC). Lexi Felmer hit three 3’s and scored 11 points, Sophia Draghicchio hit two 3’s and scored 10 and Maddie Re had six points with a game-high 12 rebounds.

Sheb. South…9 8 – 17

Bay Port…47 36 – 83

SHEBOYGAN SOUTH – Banie 3, Weimann 4, Marver 2, Pfile 5, Lopeztegui 4. FT: 0-2. F: 14.

BAY PORT – Re 6, Krause 4, Felmer 11, Tingley 2, VanEgren 7, N. Draghicchio 6, Abel 2, Arbour 2, Knutson 15, Freeman 5, S. Draghicchio 10, Draak 11. 3-pt: Felmer 3, VanEgren 1, N. Draghicchio 1, Knutson 1, Freeman 1, S. Draghicchio 2. FT: 11-21. F: 3.

Freedom 56,

Denmark 43

FREEDOM – The Vikings trailed early and couldn’t make up the deficit in the NEC road defeat.

Jayden Laurent scored 12 points for Denmark (6-9, 5-6), which shot just 3-of-23 on 3-pointers, and 26 percent overall. Makenna Haase scored 26 points on 11-of-13 shooting for Freedom (13-2, 10-1).

Denmark…12 31 – 43

Freedom…28 28 – 56

DENMARK – Derricks 3, Hansen 3, Laurent 12, Miller 6, Sipple 3, Halada 2, Leiterman 4, Rish 7, Groehler 3. 3-pt: Miller 1, Sipple 1, rish 1. FT: 14-22. F: 17.

FREEDOM – Garrett 7, Helms 2, M. Haase 26, T. Haase 11, Kempen 6, Witt 4. 3-pt: Garrett 1. FT: 9-18. F: 19.

Port Edwards 51, Menominee Ind. 31

KESHENA – The Eagles fell on the road in a Central-Wisconsin 10 Conference matchup.

Kendra Webster recorded 15 points to lead Menominee Indian (3-7, 2-4), while Tenille Lyons and Celine Martin each had five.

Menominee Indian…15 16 – 31

Port Edwards…27 24 – 51

MENOMINEE INDIAN – Webster 15, Lyons 5, Martin 5, Munson 4, Wilber 2. 3-pt: Kendra Webster 2. FT: 7-14. F: 13

PORT EDWARDS – Lyp 20, Martin 12, Hutkowski 7, McCarville 4, Oshansky 3, Rasmussen 3. Lyp 2, Martin 2. FT: 7-15. F: 13

Niagara 38, Goodman/Pembine 32

Sarah Nawn drained four 3’s and scored 14 points as the Badgers earned a nonconference victory.

Niagara…17 21 – 38

Goodman/Pembine…18 14 – 32

NIAGARA– Racine 5, Wells 2, Nawn 14, West 2, Schwedersky 1, Gill 8, Ki Eircidy 6. 3-pt: Nawn 4. FT: 6-13. F: 13.

GOODMAN/PEMBINE – Braaten 4, Hilkert 2, Morrison 13, Neumann 13. 3-pt: Morrison 1, Neumann 1. FT: 6-8. F: 17. Fouled out: Davis.

Late Monday

Manitowoc Luth. 88, N.E.W. Lutheran 48

GREEN BAY – Afton Wenger tallied 16 points, but the Blazers fell at home. Morgan Meerstein added 10 points for N.E.W. Lutheran.

Manitowoc Lutheran…51 37 – 88

NEW Lutheran…24 24 – 48

MANITOWOC LUTHERAN – Hecker 2, Horkmans 4, Schleis 6, Melso 21, Menges 10, Hiller 6, Gorte 12, Pautz 9, Behnke 9, Menges 9. 3-pt: Schleis 1, Melso 3, Menges 2. FT: 13-18. F: 18.

N.E.W. LUTHERAN – Natzke 3, Meerstein 10, Wenger 16, Steffke 5, Nelson 5, Puyleart 4, Perino 5. 3-pt: Natzke 1, Meerstein 2, Wenger 2, Steffke 1. FT: 12-15. F: 18.