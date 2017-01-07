De Pere beats Tritons in FRCC battle

DE PERE – The De Pere girls basketball team Redbirds picked up a Fox River Classic conference victory, defeating Notre Dame 45-27 Friday night.

Lizzie Miller’s 19-point performance led De Pere (10-2, 7-1) as Miller knocked down three 3-pointers, while Anna Boyd nailed two more while scoring 12 for De Pere.

The Tritons (7-5, 3-4) were led in scoring by Kaycee Gierczak with seven points.

Notre Dame…10 17 – 27

De Pere…19 26 – 45

NOTRE DAME – Laskowski 4, M Reitz 2, Johnson 2, Gierczak 7, Opicka 2, Milton 4, H Reitz 6. 3-pt: Gierzak 1 H Reitz 1. FT: 7-8. F: 13.

DE PERE – Miller 19, Boyd 12, DeCleene 6, Nies 6, Cerrato 2. 3-pt: Miller 3, Boyd 2. FT: 10-11. F: 10.

Ashwaubenon 65, G.B. Preble 27

ASHWAUBENON – Three players scored double-digit points for the Jaguars in the FRCC matchup.

Autumn Schlader led the way, scoring 12 points for Ashwaubenon.

Peyton Wright and Kate Rolling each had 10, while Megan Servais added nine.

For Preble, Kendall Renard scored 10 points to lead in scoring.

G.B. Preble…19 8 – 27

Ashwaubenon…40 25 – 65

G.B. PREBLE – Renard 10, Kott 6, Brienen 4, Gersek 4, Luther 2, King 1. 3-pt: Renard 2. FT: 7-9. F: 21.

ASHWAUBENON – Schlader 12, Wright 10, Rolling 10, Servais 9, Koch 8, Kupsh 7, Steinhoff 6, VanLaanen 2, Whiters 1. 3-pt: Schlader 2, Rolling 2. FT: 17-29. F: 6.

Sheboygan North 47, Green Bay Southwest 43

GREEN BAY – The Golden Raiders won the FRCC game over the Trojans.

Sheboygan North (8-3, 4-3) was led by Mariah Platz, who scored 20 points.

Jaddan Simmons scored 13 and hit a 3-pointer for Southwest (5-6, 4-5).

Sheboygan North…22 25 – 47

Green Bay Southwest…22 21 – 43

SHEBOYGAN NORTH – Scharinger 2, Kertscher 2, Schmidt 3, Gierach 5, Schetter 2, Dallmann 13, Plaltz 20. 3-pt: Platz 2. FT: 11-16. F: 12.

GREEN BAY SOUTHWEST – Simmons 13, Thiel 7, Thomas 7, Seals 2, Lawler 6, Boche 6, Moens 2. 3-pt: Simmons 1, Thomas 1. FT: 7-11. F: 18.

Wrightstown 72, Marinette 47

MARINETTE – Danielle Nennig’s 20 points led all scorers and propelled the Tigers to a road victory.

Along with Nenning, Alisha Murphy poured in 14 points for Wrightstown (10-1), while Kailee Van Zeeland added 11 and Lexy Wolske scored nine.

Katelyn Kizinger led Marinette (1-10) with 16 points, while McKenzie Bebo registered 15.

Wrightstown…37 35 – 72

Marinette…25 22 – 47

WRIGHTSTOWN – Froehlke 8, Riha 3, Guns 3, Murphy 14, Nennig 20, Van Zeeland 11, Wolske 9, Glodowski 2, Hohenstein 2. 3-pt: Froehlke 2, Riha 1, Murphy 3, Nennig 4, Wolske1. FT: 9-16. F: 15.

MARINETTE – Bebo 15, Schultz 2, Pristelski 6, Kitzinger 16, Miller 5, Suhs 3. 3-pt: Bebo 4, Pristelski 2, Kitzinger 1, Miller 1. FT: 9-14. F: 10.

Little Chute 54, Oconto Falls 26

OCONTO FALLS – The Panthers fell at home in the NEC contest.

Jennifer Krueger led Oconto Falls (2-9, 1-6) in scoring with nine points, while Kaitlyn Donart, Sadie Pankratz and Kari Albrecht each had five points.

Little Chute…31 23 – 54

Oconto Falls…10 16 – 26

LITTLE CHUTE – H. VandenBerg 4, Lonigro 4, Joten 8, Schumacher 2, Elrick 2, O. Hermsen 5, Keyzers 15, Battle 5, A. Hermsen 7, Plutz 2. 3-pt: Joten 2, O. Hermsen 1, Keyzers 3, Battle 1, A. Hermsen 1. FT: 4-8. F: 7.

OCONTO FALLS – Donart 5, Pankratz 5, Huberty 2, Albrecht 5, Krueger 9. 3-pt: Donart 1, Pankratz 1, Albrecht 1. FT: 3-6. F: 7.

Luxemburg-Casco 71, Clintonville 29

CLINTONVILLE – The Spartans had 12 different girls score on their way to picking up a North Eastern Conference victory.

Mary Cravillion led the way, scoring 19 points and knocking down three 3-pointers.

Luxmburg-Casco (9-2, 5-2) also got 17 points from Cassie Schiltz.

Luxemburg-Casco…50 21 – 71

Clintonville…13 16 – 29

LUXEMBURG-CASCO – Schlitz 17, Cravillion 19, Jorgensen 3, Thayse 2, Kinnard 1, Tebon 9, Kollross 2, Skubal 2, Dart 6, Bukouricz 2, Dorner 6, Junio 2. 3-pt: Schiltz 1, Cravillion 3, Tebon 1, Dart 1. FT: 5-8. F: 18.

CLINTONVILLE – Weatherwax 5, Arndt 1, Harbarth 3, Morse 6, Beyersdorf 2, Birling 2, Seefeldt 2, Lorge 8. 3-pt: none. FT: 11-19. F: 12.

Fox Valley Lutheran 58, Denmark 51 (OT)

DENMARK – Jenna Bruss scored a game-high 19 points for the Foxes in the overtime NEC victory.

The Vikings (4-6, 3-4) were led by Ashely Leiterman’s 17-point, 11-rebound night.

Jayden Laurent scored 12 points for Denmark before fouling out.

Brenna Krueger led Fox Valley Lutheran (6-4, 4-3) with 14 points.

Fox Valley Lutheran…19 27 12 – 58

Denmark…15 31 5 – 51

FOX VALLEY LUTHERAN – Krueger 14, Kiesling 10, Birling 2, Bruss 19, Charron 6, Brukardt 7. 3-pt: Kiesling 1. FT: 23-36. F: 13.

DENMARK – Laurent 12, Miller 3, Sipple 8, Halada 3, Leiterman 17, Rish 6, Pennings 2. 3-pt: Miller 1, Sipple 2, Rish 2. FT: 4-11. F: 25. Fouled out: Laurent.

Xavier 62, Green Bay East 46

GREEN BAY – The Hawks won the Bay Conference matchup behind Rebekah Vande Hey’s 20 points.

Jaclyn Freimuth also scored 14 and Karly Weycker had 13 for Xavier (4-7, 3-2).

The Red Devils (1-10, 0-5) had a game-high 26 points from Ja’Staria Brantley who knocked down four 3-pointers.

Xavier…32 30 – 62

Green Bay East…23 23 – 46

XAVIER – Freimuth 14, Vande Hey 20, Schmitt 2, Sowin 3, Ceranski 3, C Dombrowski 2 S Dombrowski 5, Weycker 13. 3-pt: Vande Hey 1. FT: 13-27. F: 16.

GREEN BAY EAST – Pugh 4, Hohn 2, Ott 2, Watzka 8, Brantley 26, Watts 4. 3-pt: Brantley 4. FT: 8-14. F: 18.

Seymour 57, New London 50

SEYMOUR – A big second-half helped the Thunder take the Bay Conference win.

Hailey Oskey made three of the Seymour’s (9-4, 4-1) seven threes and finished with 18 points.

The Thunder got 15 more from Raven VandenLangenberg and another 12 from Jenna Krause.

The Bulldogs (6-6, 3-2) had 44 combined points from Leah Porath, who had 27 and Kate Christian with 17.

New London…24 26 – 50

Seymour…23 34 – 57

NEW LONDON – Christian 17, Besaw 3, Rohan 3, Porath 27. 3-pt: Christian 1, Porath 1. FT: 12-17. F: 19.

SEYMOUR – Oskey 18, Seitz 2 VandenLangenberg 15, Moehring 3, Krause 12, Veldt 5, Heinke 2. 3-pt: Oskey 3, Moehring 1, Krause 2, Veldt 1. FT: 20-27. F: 16.